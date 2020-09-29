DaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead BET Hip Hop Awards nominations

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards is almost here and ahead of the award show, which airs Tuesday, October 27, BET has released this year’s nominees.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are leading this year’s artists with the most nominations.

The “Suge,” rapper, who was awarded “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” tops the list earning 12 nominations this year. DaBaby has two albums, Kirk and Blame It On Baby, going up against each other for “Hip Hop Album of the Year.”

Some of his other nominations include “Best Live Performer,” “Lyricist of the Year,” and “Hip Hop Artist of the Year.”

Roddy Ricch comes in just under DaBaby with 11 nominations. Veteran rapper Drake and Houston rapper, Megan the Stallion, both secured eight nominations.

Elsewhere, Future earned six nominations, Lil Baby earned four, while Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and DJ Mustard each received three nominations.

For “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” Flo Milli will go head-to-head Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke and Rod Wave.