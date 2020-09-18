Beyoncé collaborates with Adidas on 50th anniversary remake of classic sneaker

Following up on the success of Beyoncé’s IVY PARK x Adidas collection that debuted in January, the superstar is teaming up with the brand once again.

Beyoncé, who reigns supreme in both music and fashion, is teaming up with Adidas Originals to reimagine one of the brand’s classic silhouettes in time for the upcoming 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic Superstar sneaker. Adidas describes the collaboration as “the meeting of two icons.”

Queen Bey has added her own flavor to the Superstar Platform sneaker, which will retail for $200.

The “Cloud White/Core Black/Off White” colorway features the traditional shell toe white Adidas with three Black stripes. Beyoncé has elevated the style by adding an off-white platform to the base of the shoe. The Originals Superstar Platform also features a pointed toe design instead of the original rounded toe.

The Beyoncé x Adidas Superstars are dropping Friday, Sept. 18, exclusively on the Adidas’s mobile app. Get a closer look at www.adidas.com/us/beyonce.