Beyoncé makes $1 million dollar donation to Black businesses

Beyoncé has done it again.

From using her platform to speak to the masses about current social issues, to transforming her website into a marketplace for Black businesses, Beyoncé is all about uplifting the community.

The superstar, who is known for making significant financial contributions to important causes, is now taking her commitment a step further.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, it was announced via Instagram that her BeyGOOD foundation will be donating an additional $1 million dollars toward a new effort to support small Black-owned businesses.

“Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned small businesses,” read the message.

The post also announced that applications for the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund is opening applications for its second round.

The initiative was launched back in July as a partnership with the BeyGOOD Foundation and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

On Aug. 18. the inaugural round of winners was announced. The 20 Black entrepreneurs were recipients of a $10,000 business grant.

“With the NAACP, our partner in this initiative, we are building a robust strategy that will expand our support services,” said the BeyGood foundation in a statement.

Some of the winners included: Curl and Co, Aim High Prep, Lee Lee’s Bakery and Ivy Leaf Farms.

For more information on how to apply or donate to the fund, visit the NAACP’s website.