Makeup maven Pat McGrath hosts master class to benefit the NAACP

Makeup Mogul Pat McGrath is hosting her first-ever masterclass and you don’t want to miss it.

McGrath, also known as Mother, is one of the most iconic and innovative makeup artists in fashion and beauty. Before becoming the CEO of her multi-billion dollar global beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs, she conceptualized makeup looks for countless designer runway shows and shoots.

She will host the “Divine Smoke” masterclass tonight, Tuesday, June 16, at 5 p.m. ET.

The class will be dedicated to glam, gossip, giveaways, and giving back. McGrath will give some industry beauty tips from her successful career and teach attendees how to create the ultimate smokey-eye look with the new Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Divine Rose Palettes. Spots for the class are limited, but tickets are $10; so you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

Aside from beauty lovers and influencers, you can expect to see supermodel Naomi Campbell there as she was recently named as the first-ever face of the beauty brand.

Not only will you be able too to learn from the best and take your makeup artistry to a new level, but you will also be contributing to the fight against racial inequality and injustice.

McGrath is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the class to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support its mission to achieve racial justice, equality, and inclusive society.

To register for the class go to Pat McGrath Lab’s website.