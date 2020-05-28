Spelman grad Aisha Griffin’s online beauty store thriving amid pandemic

As the shopping landscape has undergone a major shift during the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have been forced to adapt their business models to address customer needs.

Aisha Griffin, founder of online retailer Coil Beauty, remains undeterred by the challenge. The Detroit native and Spelman College graduate launched the online company in 2018 after years of working in corporate America. Griffin, along with COO Kethlyn White, wanted to create a space where Black people, especially women, could purchase products designed with their needs in mind. With hair and skin care products for men, women and children, Coil Beauty is weathering the storm of the pandemic and slowly emerging as a one-stop destination for individuals looking to maintain their beauty and hair regimens during social distancing.

Rolling out spoke with Griffin about Coil Beauty and how the business has been able to maneuver and thrive during COVID-19.

How has your business been able to pivot and respond to customers’ needs during COVID -19?

With our business being online, we didn’t have to pivot too much in the way we conduct our day-to-day. One thing we have done to combat COVID-19 is using our social media channels to air “do-it-yourself” videos with one of our contributors, who is also a hairstylist and aesthetician. She’s shown people how to braid and take down their hair. She’s also shown people how to condition their hair and soak their nails. With so many people being thrust into a DIY-type of life during COVID-19, we wanted to be a resource.

What trends have you noticed among your customers?

One thing we’ve noticed is people wanting to maintain the upkeep of themselves because they aren’t able to see professionals. A lot of people are also trying new styles. But with our products, we’ve seen a rise in our skin care products because people are really focusing on skin care routines. Our hair care products are always doing well. Overall, I’d say the biggest trend is people focusing on the care of their skin, hair and body, so when outside opens up, everything is already taken care of.

