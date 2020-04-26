Local heroes Detroit Sewn, AYV and John Bravo supply masks, gloves to medical workers

Local Detroit heroes are answering the call to fight back against COVID-19. Karen Buscemi (owner of Detroit Sewn), Fly Koolade (founder of Accent Your Vibe Premium Lifestyle Apparel) and Bravo Events Founder John Bravo are among the Detroit business owners equipping essential workers and citizens with much-needed facial masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE). These entrepreneurs are just a small fraction of the collaborative efforts sweeping the city in an attempt to protect Detroiters from the infectious virus claiming lives and livelihoods across Michigan.

The Pontiac, Michigan, based business Detroit Sewn can barely keep up with the mounting requests for PPE. The sewing house revamped its garment production operations to concentrate solely on fulfilling the increasing demand for masks. What began as one phone order quickly escalated to hundreds as orders from around the country poured in. Once news of the growing pandemic heightened, Detroit Sewn staff quickly sprung into action, collaborating with the Glamorous Moms Foundation to set up a volunteer mask donation site that accepts and distributes homemade masks to those in need. Thanks to the assistance of five Michigan based factories, Detroit Sewn can roll out over 300,000 masks. The call to action for supplying more PPE doesn’t just stop with making masks, however.

“We have also created isolation gowns. It is made with a specific barrier type of fabric approved by the FDA in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Buscemi revealed. “Although our masks are 100 percent cotton and washable, the fabric for isolation gowns has to be state-certified.”

After hearing complaints from nurses regarding the unavailability of PPE, John Bravo decided to skip a Go Fund Me campaign and searched for a reasonably priced local PPE supplier instead. Bravo enlisted well-connected peers to purchase the supplies and currently distributes safety glasses, masks and gloves out of parking lots when he’s not coordinating pick-ups at his newly launched nightclub, Society, in downtown Detroit.

“It started off by ordering a pair of safety glasses for a nurse friend of mine. People on the ground are not seeing a lot of what’s donated. By the time supplies get to them, there’s nothing left to protect them.” Bravo shared. “They are wearing the same stuff over two shifts, spraying down their masks and gowns with Lysol. I deliver straight to nurses and medical staff so they have it in their hands. We trusted the government and hospitals were going to be able to handle it, but it’s become every man for himself.”

Fly Koolade is working as a one-man army assembling masks 15-18 hours a day. The 20-year-old apparel brand pivoted to sewing masks after receiving numerous inquiries to purchase custom, reusable masks. What originated as a request by medical workers for more stylish masks has evolved into a campaign to encourage young people to be more socially responsible.

To learn more about the PPE efforts of Detroit Sewn, AYV, or John Bravo, visit www.detroitsewn.com, www.ayvlifestyle.com, and follow @detroitbravo on Instagram and @bravospage on Facebook.