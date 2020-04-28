Dr. Dre lauded for donating 145k free meals, supplies to Compton residents

Dr. Dre has long professed his love for the city of Compton through music, movies and more. As of last week, the legendary producer was recognized for donating 145,000 meals to residents of Hub City whose lives have been affected by COVID-19.

With his longtime music and business partner Jimmy Iovine, Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, donated meals, supplies and testing equipment to residents of his beloved city. At press time there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Compton.

Last week, Dr. Dre and Iovine were recognized by Compton mayor, Aja Brown, for their efforts. In an official statement, she said:

“Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need.

“As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can. Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love.”

If you’re wondering, this is not the first time Dre has offered up some coin to support his city when it’s counted. In 2017, he donated $10 million of his ends from Compton: A Soundtrack, to build a performing arts center at Compton High.

“Dr. Dre is a gamechanger, a constant source of support for our community seen and unseen. He’s always there for our community, each and every time I call and for that I am eternally thankful,” Brown said. “Whether he’s donating behind the scenes to ensure that Compton treasures like the Compton Cowboys’ Jr. Equestrian Center remain intact during this crisis or funding a state of the art youth performing arts center, Dr. Dre is a champion for our city.”