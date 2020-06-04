Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe is fighting to end hunger and food waste

Jasmine Crowe is the CEO of an Atlanta-based startup called Goodr, which she founded in 2017. With 72 billion pounds of good food being wasted a year and 42 million people going hungry, Goodr is an organization that fights to end hunger and food waste. COVID-19 has led to the unemployment of 40 million-plus Americans, and many people do not know where their next meal will come from. Goodr is answering the call of hunger in Atlanta. Rolling out spoke with Crowe about her organization and how we can not only hold businesses accountable for food waste but also ourselves.

What is food waste?

The amount I gave you, that total number is what comes from consumer-facing businesses. These are restaurants, hotels, convention centers, stadiums, arenas, and colleges and universities. And this is edible food. So, a lot of times think of [if] you have a big gala, and there’s supposed to be 1,500 attendees. Typically any venue is going to prepare for about 5 percent overage. Say 750 actually show up, then you have 750 meals that were prepared that now just go to waste. Just consider how many events happen every single day.

