Toyota joins The Salvation Army to bring financial aid to Detroit residents

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is teaming up with Toyota to launch its Summer in the City fundraising campaign.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has already provided more than 1.1 million meals to families, served more than 304,000 beverages to families and helped nearly 3,700 families with utility and rental assistance.

Now the nonprofit will look to the community to help raise $250,000 for metro Detroit residents who are struggling financially.

The Summer in the City Campaign, which will take place from July 13 through Aug. 7, will provide food assistance, utility bill payments, access to medications, prescriptions and transportation assistance.

Toyota led the charge with a $77,777 donation and they will be fully matching and doubling all donations up to $77,777.

The fundraiser is being chaired by Alva Adams Mason, director, multicultural business alliance & strategy for Toyota Motor North America and Salvation Army National Advisory Board member.

“At Toyota, we want to build more than just great cars and trucks,” said Adams Mason. “The success of our communities is key to a healthy nation. We are proud to continue our support of The Salvation Army and its mission of helping families and individuals in need, especially during these uncertain times that have been brought

on by the coronavirus. We’re all in this together, and we must combine our resources to help those in need, no matter where we live.”

For more information on the 2020 Summer in the City Campaign, including a list of corporate champions, please visit www.salmich.org/SummerInTheCity.