Megan Thee Stallion backs Beyoncé for president

Megan Thee Stallion says Beyoncé should be the next president of the United States. The 29-year-old rapper is convinced that the 42-year-old music icon has the chops to unite the nation and, frankly, doesn’t even need to campaign.

“I love her. She is like the woman. Beyoncé is the person,” Megan shared during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay.”

“Beyoncé could be the president without running if she chose to. If Beyoncé announced, ‘I want to run this s—,’ I think we’ll all just get in line and be like, ‘OK. Write Beyoncé’s name on the ballot,’ ” Megan elaborated.

Megan also credited Beyoncé as the muse behind her own entrepreneurial venture into the world of spirits.

“Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen. I’m still the cognac queen,” Megan reminisced. “But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own. … You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen. I am gonna have my own s—.’ So now I have my own tequila … I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

Megan also recalled some sage advice from Beyoncé and Jay-Z when she decided to part ways with her record label to strike out on her own.

“When I was in the situation that I was in and I wanted to get out of it, they told me, ‘You need to do this on your own. You already know what it is, you got all the tools, all the legal s— that you’re going through right now — I know that you’re learning something. So, you should be able to figure out how to get ahead and be your own boss,’ ” she recounted.