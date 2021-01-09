Bun B confirms Verzuz battle between UGK and Eightball & MJG

Houston lyrical tactician Bun B has confirmed that there will be a Verzuz showdown between his group UGK, and fellow Southern statesmen, 8 Ball & MJG. Bun had been petitioning for the past year for him and the late Pimp C to have their catalog do battle against one of their peers.

“The Real Swizz and @timbaland are open to having us on @verzuztv y’all. They just wanna see that the people want it. So tag them in my comments. Then, repost the pic by @willo_hdesign to your page and story and tag them again. Let’s get the word out,” Bun tweeted.

Apparently, the message was received because Bun B made the official announcement on the “Donnie Houston” podcast this week. The Trill MC stated, “I know I’m doing a VERZUZ but it’s not Texas-based. I’m doing VERZUZ, it’ll be UGK probably against 8Ball and MJG. A real VERZUZ, not just any… yeah, UGK will represent Texas in Verzuz going up against North Mound.”

There hasn’t been an official date set because of the Covid pandemic, but the Port Author, Texas rapper hopes to get locked in with his country cousins before the summer. He added during the interview with Donnie Houston, “I don’t know. It’s kind of pushed back, everything’s kind of pushed back because of the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole and they’re still trying to find the right times to do a lot this stuff but I would imagine before the summer. We’ve been talking about it since last year, since VERZUZ started last year.”

Bun further explained that he and 8 Ball had been pushing hard for the mash-up and worked hard to make it happen for the fans. He added, “’Cause me and Ball just talked about doing it period, and I was like, ‘Let me run it by Swizz and Tim and see if it was something they’d be open to.’ They said yes. There’s a certain list of criteria they look for when considering you for VERZUZ. Luckily, UGK and 8Ball & MJG checked all those boxes for that. Plus we all get along. UGK Ball & G VERZUZ is actually gon’ be fun ’cause we’ve known each other for years. We get along real well. It’s gon’ be interesting to get in there and play the music for the people.”

Bun dropped his latest project, Distant, at the top of the year. The 6-track EP is a collaborative project with Houston rapper LE$.