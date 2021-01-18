Dr. Dre returns to studio after health scare

Dr. Dre is back where he belongs — in the studio.

Only three days ago, Friday, Jan. 15, the west coast legend was released from the hospital after an intense bout in the ICU where his medical team attempted to determine the cause of a brain aneurysm.

Since returning to his Pacific Palisades home, which was coincidentally the target of a robbery the night he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dre has been under medical attention around the clock. That, apparently, has not stopped the founding member of NWA from doing what he does best.

In an Instagram post that has made traction on social media since Saturday, Jan. 16, one of Dre’s Aftermath affiliates, Dem Jointz, shared an image of the award-winning producer in front of a mixing board. The kicker is the post description, which states, “And we back!” along with a hashtag that reads “#Detox21.”

There is no shortage of artists or producers that would jump at the chance to work on the most talked-about hip-hop album to never come out. The curiosity still looms. The stories remain legend and the legend, it seems, has a reason to finally bless the public with his masterpiece. At least that’s what the listening public hopes.

Here’s to your continued health Dre, a blessed 2021 and Detox. We all deserve it… especially you.