Verzuz ripped for partnering with the NFL, Swizz Beatz responds

Verzuz is getting some significant pushback for entering into a partnership with the National Football League.

According to Verzuz’s Instagram page, the webcast series will now match elite NFL players against one another by comparing their highlights to see who has the best reel.

Some fans are concerned that founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are going back on their vow to keep the cultural phenomenon that is Verzuz completely Black. Others are incensed that Verzuz is collaborating with the NFL, which has never apologized for demonizing former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

One IG user commented that “the same NFL that turned that back and blackballed Kaep and u wondering why ppl actually saying verzuz sold out. come on swizz.” Another person asked, “@therealswizzz what happened to this being for the culture? Y’all have continuously sold out ever since. Shameful.”

After entertaining consumer complaints for a spell, Swizz Beatz responded to the concerns and criticisms from fans, writing, “The music will not stop but let’s not be small-minded 🙏🏽.”

That response from Swizz seemed to only intensify the growing fire among a section of the fan base.

“@therealswizzz Somebody gonna take yall spot yall keep playing games with the People,” wrote one fan, while another made a plea to Swizz and Timbaland: “Can y’all just worry about keyshia and Ashanti, damn 🙄🙄.”

Verzuz does have some supporters for its collab with the NFL, however. One fan called it “dope,” while another added: “All yall saying that this is whack clearly don’t know how to make money. This is a smart play.”

Where do you stand on the issue? Sound off.