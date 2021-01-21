Helen Hope Kimbrough brings her stories to life on AM Wake up call
Helen Hope Kimbrough is a reading evangelist, literacy advocate, and racial equity champion. She journeyed into writing and publishing children’s books because she could not find books with diverse characters, especially for boys of color. In 2005, she founded her independent publishing company, AK Classics LLC, to create relatable and cultural content for children and families of color.
Kimbrough spoke with rolling out to discuss her process of bringing her stories to life.