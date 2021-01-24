Breonna Taylor jurors move to impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Members of the Louisville grand jury who served on the Breonna Taylor case are petitioning the Kentucky legislature to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Three jurors launched a petition on the grounds that Cameron, 34, misled the jurors into believing they could not file homicide charges against the three officers who burst into Taylor’s home at 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020. Taylor, a former EMT worker, died in a fusillade of bullets when the cops served a no-knock warrant and allegedly failed to announce their presence. Boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot his legal firearm in self-defense.

The Taylor tragedy became a cause cé·lè·bre that galvanized urbanites and in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd these events along with others have fueled a national reckoning on race relations in America. Despite the ensuing international outrage, however, all three Louisville Metropolitan police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor were exonerated of murder and manslaughter charges. One cop, however, has been fired and charged for shooting recklessly into an adjacent apartment.

Kevin Glogower, the lawyer for one of the unnamed grand jurors, is accusing Cameron of breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation the findings of the Grand Jury.

“These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky. It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability,” Glogower said in a news release obtained by the Louisville Courrier-Journal.

The petition for Cameron’s impeachment also requests that Cameron be charged in connection with the incitement of the insurrection for the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 – the identical accusation used to impeach former President Donald Trump a second time in January 2021.