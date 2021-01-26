Kenya Moore details what she regrets about her behavior on ‘RHOA’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore recently admitted that she does regret some of her actions on the show.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, Moore appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. During their discussion, she was asked if there were any major disagreements she had on the show that she wishes she’d handled differently.

The former model recalled her fallout with former RHOA star Phaedra Parks over her friendship with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. Even when Parks expressed concern about the friendship at the time, Moore dismissed the concern. Now that she has been married, Moore admits that is one situation she wishes she’d viewed from a different perspective.

“Absolutely. I think I could have just distanced myself from Apollo altogether, not been so chummy-chummy, especially when it bothered his wife,” Moore admitted.

Despite what happened between her and Parks, at the time, Moore confirmed they are on amicable terms now. While they still are not friends, Moore insists they are “pretty cordial.”

Moore added, “You know what? We don’t have a relationship but we’ve been on each other’s social media and we’ve made jokes and stuff so I think it’s pretty cordial.”