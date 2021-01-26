Kim Kardashian has ‘been over Kanye West’ for quite some time, insider says

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not been in the public eye nearly as much as they once were and now an insider is revealing why. Although the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has put up a united front publicly, things are reportedly quite different behind closed doors.

An insider close to the famous couple recently spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday, Jan. 25, to offer details about where they stand. Although Kim and Kanye do communicate on a regular basis, the insider claims the two are still likely to end up divorced.

Kim and Kanye are still heading for divorce. The couple hasn’t seen each other much lately but still communicates regularly. Kim continues to live in Calabasas and Kanye is spending time “in and out of Wyoming.”

Despite their differences, the two have worked hard to maintain a united front for the sake of their four children.

The insider added, “The kids don’t know much of what’s going on because they are young, but also this isn’t new to them. Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn’t shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents.”

The two have been married for nearly 7 years, but according to the insider, the romance is gone.

“Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn’t want to embarrass or hurt him,” the insider said. “Her last real attempt to make their relationship work was when she flew to Wyoming in July and she was seen crying in the car with him. After that, she just knew that she had to be done for good.”