Lil Wayne’s cannabis brand launches in Colorado

It appears that Lil Wayne had a few plans that were on hold until the outcome of his gun case and his eventual Presidential pardon, which was granted one week ago. Lil Wayne will now be unveiling his cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium, to Colorado today.

Lil Wayne’s GKUA Ultra Premium first launched in 2019 in California and is already being sold in dispensaries in the Golden State and Michigan. The company partnered with Colorado-based Harmony Extracts to supply the fire to the people and Wayne’s strain will be in 32 dispensaries across the Centennial State.

Wayne spoke about the launch in a statement saying, “GKUA is about inspiring people, it’s about a feeling. Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA.”

Young Money artist Lil Twist will also take part in the launch today, Jan. 26, when he takes over GKUA’s Instagram live account at 4 p.m. He will interview a cultivator, lab director, and dispensary retailers. Gifts and merchandise will be given away as well and a few more Young Money special guests are scheduled to appear.

Beau Golob, Wayne’s business partner and co-founder of GKUA Inc, broke down the launch even further, adding in a statement, “We are thrilled to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to our third state. Harmony is known for their incredible portfolio of cannabis products. They are the perfect partner for GKUA in Colorado. Their cultivators and expert lab teams know exactly what specific qualities, purity and potency are needed to produce GKUA products. Colorado is the oldest adult-use market in the U.S., and we’re excited to bring an ultra-premium product to customers who know and appreciate quality.”

More information can be found at www.gkua.com and the site even offers a Weezy weed finder to help you find the local dispensaries that sell Wayne’s brand of Mary Jane.