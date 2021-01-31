 Skip to content

Rep. Cori Bush moves office after harassment from Rep. Marjorie Greene (video)

By Terry Shropshire | January 31, 2021 |

 

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri (Photo source: Instagram – @coribush)

St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush announced she is moving her office inside the U.S. Capitol after allegedly being accosted by fellow Rep. Marjorie Greene last week.

Bush, D-Missouri, said she got into a shouting match with the irascible, right-wing congressperson from Georgia over her adamant advocacy of the Black Lives Matter movement that took hold of America in the summer of 2020.

Greene is a disreputable QAnan follower and bombastic espouser of conspiracy theories against the Democratic Party.

Greene, a freshman legislator from Milledgeville, Georgia, is compiling quite a resume of unprovoked confrontations and highly-inflammatory statements since being elected in November 2020. In early January, Greene vowed to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden before he had even taken office on Jan. 20.

Most recently, Greene was seen on video harassing David Hogg, one of the survivors of the mass shooting in 2018 at Marjory Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, about 50 miles north of Miami. The chilling video of Greene berating Hogg was taken just weeks after the massacre.

Because of Greene’s pronouncements, Bush told Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, of the confrontation, who then ordered Bush to move away from Greene’s office to another side of the Capitol.

Later, Bush explained to MSNBC show host Joy Reid that she was not cowering from Greene, but wants to avoid further harassment of herself and her staff.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, doesn’t think Bush’s move will “mitigate the threat.”

“Imagine going to work with an armed hostile unstable colleague and not having much recourse,” Omar tweeted.

Check out a partial video of the confrontation that precipitated Bush’s office move.



Posted in Politics and tagged , , , , ,