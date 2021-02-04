Ice Cube meeting with President Biden to discuss ‘Contract with Black America’

Ice Cube incurred the wrath of Black Americans after it was revealed he tried to meet with former President Trump about his “Contract with Black America” in the fall of 2020.

Many still seethed at the transcendent rapper, actor and filmmaker, even when they quickly learned Cube also tried to set up a similar meeting with then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden. But the future 46th president told the N.W.A co-founder he’d meet with him after the election.

Looks like Biden is keeping his word. Cube said the president reached out to him on Feb. 2, 2021, in order to plan a meeting in the near future.

“They reached out; we gotta set the meeting,” Cube said on the “Ryan Cameron: Uncensored” radio show.

No word if the meeting will be in person or via Zoom or when it will take place.

“I would love to bring some people in; I work with some great experts who know the root of the problem much better than me,” he told Cameron. “I would love to bring in the specialists I have and the experts I have to see what we can do to start moving the ball down the field.

“I’m available… Whenever they’re ready; I’m there,” the 51-year-old added. “I’m hoping everything will be positive.”

Despite being vilified and maligned by the masses, Cube remains resolute in his position as he explained to TMZ.

“Making sure that a fair amount of government contracts go to Black businesses,” he said. “I really want to focus on economics. I think economics could fix a lot of these other social problems.”