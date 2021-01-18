Snoop, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 drop video for ‘American Skin’ soundtrack

Mount Westmore, the new supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40, has finally put its official stamp down. The four-man crew of super spitters addresses racism, police brutality, culture appropriation, gentrification and more on the politically charged anthem “Step Child.”

The song leads off the soundtrack for Nate Parker and Spike Lee’s new film American Skin, which both dropped over the weekend on streaming services.

Raising the bar as The O.G.’s should, Snoop takes his mirror out and holds it to the country’s face as he rhymes, “Yeah, next-door neighbors asking for favors/ Acting tense ’cause they unsure of our natural behavior/ Thinking that we want revenge ’cause the way they enslaved us/ But we peaceful, y’all the ones labeled us dangerous /Like we threw ’em in them cages for not knowing how to act/ It’s like the pot calling the kettle black…”

E-40’s math skills pave the way for his verse where he uplifts Black women, while Too Short aims to break the locks on the pen as he tears into the effects mass incarceration has left on the Black community. America might want to look at Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America again too because he has no plans for remorse when the pendulum swings.

The Death Certificate creator takes off the gloves and announces, “Once we get on top, I’m f—ing you over/ And that’s on Jehovah/ Yep, I’m treating you colder/ And frying’ yo’ a–, and turning’ you over/ See, I am a soldier/ No mercy from me, this verse is for free/ ‘Cause, I am the man/ I’m shakin’ your hand and takin’ your land.”

Snoop and Too Short make a few more separate appearances on the project, choosing to leave their gangsta and pimp rhyme books at home and continuing to address more serious issues that Black people are facing in the current political climate. Omari Hardwick also steps into the booth on the film’s title track, breaking down America’s continuous mistreatment of African Americans since slavery up until now. Hardwick is also known for writing poems, so the transition was smooth as he laid his verses over beats. The seven-song soundtrack parallels the film, as both bring America’s racism to light.

American Skin is written and directed by Parker, and Lee serves as executive producer. The movie centers around a Black father (Parker) who takes justice into his own hands after his son is wrongfully killed by a White police officer during a traffic stop. When the officer is cleared of all charges, Parker’s character holds his own court. The film also stars Hardwick, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Sierra Capri and Theo Rossi.

