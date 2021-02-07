Universal Music Group removes entire catalog from TikTok’s rival, Triller

Triller apparently ticked off Universal Music Group this week because the music conglomerate has pulled their entire catalog from the video-based app. UMG has alleged that Triller withheld payments from their artists, which caused them to abruptly stop doing business the company.

A spokesperson for UMG told Billboard in a statement on Friday, Feb. 5: “We will not work with platforms that do not value artists. Triller has shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists and refuses to negotiate a license going forward. We have no alternative except to remove our music from Triller, effective immediately.”

Triller, which is a competitor to TikTok, signed a deal in 2018 with Universal which has now expired. UMG further claimed that Triller was making negotiations difficult for a new music licensing deal and warned the company several times before taking the abrupt action.

Triller, however isn’t taking these allegations lightly, and claim they had no advance notice of the action and only found about the decision after the Billboard article was released.

