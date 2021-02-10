Roger Bobb, CEO of Bobbcat Films, has finally tied the knot

Roger Bobb, CEO of Bobbcat Films, has been one of the most popular bachelor’s in the film industry for over two decades. In fact, whenever the “Meet the Browns” television series creator and executive producer would get inquiries about plans to get married, he quickly gave a brief reply about being single and focused on his filmmaking.

Bobb was mostly known as SVP of Tyler Perry Studios and has finally tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, writer, producer and 90’s dancer-choreographer, Shane Johnson. We recently saw Shane on Lifetime’s Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” which aired on Saturday, Feb. 6, just one day before Bobb and Johnson made it official.

Johnson gave several testimonials about Whitney Houston’s character, as she was her dancer for seven years. At one point Johnson’s dance team, MECCA, was signed to a management contract under the late Whitney Houston. Certainly no stranger to the entertainment industry, Shane began her trek in the business at the tender age of 8-years-old. Since then she’s toured with the likes of Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson after getting her start as a dancer in the90’s. Shane is currently a writer and producer for multiple Bobbcat Films projects.

Congratulations are definitely in order to the new Mr. Roger M Bobb and Mrs. Shane Bobb who “wed in an intimate setting [in] their Los Angeles home over the past weekend” according to the bride. This is the first marriage for both of them and they each have one teenager headed to college. They have no children together.

Rolling out wishes the Bobbs well in their new marriage.

“Therefore, what God has yoked together, let no man put apart.” – Mark 10:9