Kirk Franklin addresses homophobia in the church (video)

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin checked in with journalist Clay Cane on his Sirius XM radio show and chastised those who use the Bible to justify their homophobic thoughts and actions. Franklin took issue with those who misinterpret the Bible and use it to justify their biases.

“We have to not weaponize the Bible to cover up, a lot of times, our homophobic views that have nothing to do with the Bible,” Franklin explained. “A lot of people that maybe profess Christianity, they have views that are not even bibliocentric. It’s their personal views that they do not understand, sometimes maybe the biology of homosexuality, and so they want to find a Scripture to try to justify their own homophobic views. … You can’t abuse people from a platform because that ain’t love, that’s not the gospel to take a microphone and weaponize it to hurt people and to condemn people. We are to do life with people. We’re to walk out the Scriptures with life with people with truth and love because where there is no love there can never be any truth.”

Proclaiming that homophobia “has nothing to do with the Bible, the “Stomp” creator also had a few choice words for those who use the pulpit to antagonize those who choose a different lifestyle. He also drove home the point that you can’t group everyone together and judge them the same.

The “Revolution” leader then added, “What is very important to understand is that the pulpit is not a bullying place, and we have to also understand that no group of people are monolithic. No Black person, all Black people do not think the same, do not process the same. Not all LGBTQIA+ people all think and process the same. It’s that you have some LGBTQIA+ people that make decisions, like, I have some close gay friends who make decisions based on their interpretation of the Bible, and they live out their lives based on whether celibacy, or whatever they choose to do, and they should have the right to do that.”

