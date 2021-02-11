Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold team up for new talk show

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are anticipating heading back to a screen near you with their new talk show, tentatively titled “Tisha & Tichina Have Issues.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the two longtime friends sat down for an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight” and shared their reactions to the idea of launching a show together.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long … we finish each other’s jokes,” Campbell told the outlet. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

Arnold also chimed in with anticipation about the show, which is currently in development, as she looks forward to creating an atmosphere of “positivity and laughter” for the fans.

“I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my longtime friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project,” she added. “Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”