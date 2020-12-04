Tisha Campbell reveals how bad her finances were when she left Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell is opening up about her highly publicized split from her ex-husband, Duane Martin. During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Campbell tearfully recalled the challenges she faced when she made the decision to leave.

The actress-singer recalled having “nothing” when she walked away. In fact, she even estimated that she may have had a total of $7 when she and her sons, Xen and Ezekiel, were faced with the challenge of starting over.

“Nothing. No one knows that but I had nothing,” Campbell said, starting to tear up. “Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

She went on to reveal how her children reacted to life change. The former “Martin” actress also commended them for looking beyond the materialistic side of their lifestyle. While she admitted that starting over was not easy, it was necessary.

“The fact that I did raise children who didn’t care about the big mansion that I had or that we had to start over or any of it,” she said, tearing up again. “Starting over is not always the easiest thing, but it is the necessary thing. It’s a beautiful devastation.”