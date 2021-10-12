La La Anthony breaks her silence about split with Carmelo

La La Anthony, who is typically known to be extremely private about her relationship and private life, has finally broken her silence about her divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

In an interview with 105.1’s Angie Martinez on Oct. 11, 2021, the actress revealed that she and Carmelo have been separated for years and that their split hit her “really hard.”

“To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve [been] separated and stuff. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it and I still have my moments but, for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that. I already went through that part,” she explained.

She went on to say that she never expected that their marriage would end the way it did, seeming to allude to the reports of Carmelo’s infidelities and allegedly getting another woman pregnant.

“It came out of nowhere. It wasn’t expected,” she said. “Even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player what did you expect?’ and to be honest I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that so I was caught off guard.”

La La said that time has been her greatest healer. She also credited going to therapy and finding love and passion in other aspects of her life like her career and raising her 14-year-old son, Kiyan, whom she shares with Carmelo.

In response to Martinez saying that divorce is like a death, La La cosigned before jokingly saying, “It is. But then you realize how strong you are and resilient and you bounce back and then you [are] checking DMs and trying to go on a date.”

The “BMF” and “Power” star filed for divorce from Carmelo on June 17, 2021, after nearly 11 years of marriage.