Martin Lawrence finally reveals why he quit ‘Martin’ during show’s heyday

Comedic actor Martin Lawrence finally reveals why he abruptly walked off the set of the hit sitcom “Martin” during the pinnacle of its popularity in the 1990s.

Lawrence, 54, who is about to premiere the third installment of the blockbuster movie franchise Bad Boys with Will Smith, told GQ magazine that he was ambushed by a sexual assault allegation from co-star Tisha Campbell. She played his wife on “Martin.”

Although Lawrence initially tried to say “it was just time to end” the hit Fox series, he finally relented to GQ‘s inquiries to address Campbell’s past allegations.

“None of that was true. It was all a lot of bull—-,” he said.

It was a turbulent time for Lawrence in the mid-1990s. He was arrested for erratic behavior that included waving a gun in the middle of an LA intersection. Also, Campbell was sued by the show for walking out without notification. She countersued with the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Lawrence.

These events pretty much signaled the end of “Martin.”

“We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show,” he said.

“I love Tisha,” he continued. “I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”