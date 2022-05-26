‘Martin: The Reunion’ has a premiere date set

After years of fans clamoring and pleading for Martin Lawrence to bring back the original crew of the iconic “Martin” show, the moment has finally arrived.

“Martin: The Reunion,” which will reunite nearly all of the cast of the 1990s sitcom, will debut June 16, 2022, on BET+.

The only absence, of course, will be the beloved comedic actor Tommy Ford, who died on Oct. 12, 2016.

According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to wax nostalgic about its transcendent impact on popular culture.

“Martin” will return to that memorable living room set and will be hosted by Affion Crockett.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” BET+ said in a statement. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, ‘Martin: The Reunion’ brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

The premise of “Martin,” which ran from 1992 to 1997, was Lawrence who was the titular star as Martin Payne, a Detroit DJ for WZUP radio and host of a TV show who lived with his girlfriend Gina, played by Campbell.