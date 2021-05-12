The Detroit Pistons and Martin Lawrence partner for new apparel line

Comedian Martin Lawrence has made us laugh for years with his hit self-titled television series “Martin” and will be releasing apparel Friday, May 14, celebrating the show which featured the city of Detroit as its backdrop. The former “Def Comedy Jam” host has partnered with the Detroit Pistons to unleash a limited-edition line of “Martin” and Pistons-themed apparel.

Lawrence played a disc jockey on the show and often spoke to the listeners of the Motor City. The line will be available exclusively on Pistons313shop.com and includes jerseys, hats, shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me. From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later,” Martin told TMZ.

Back in December 2020, the Pistons also hired hometown rapper, Big Sean, as its new creative director of innovation. The Detroit native was brought on to provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation. Some of Sean’s swag and input can be currently viewed on the Pistons13shop website now which will also be selling Lawrence’s merchandise.

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, ‘Martin’ became must-watch TV in the ’90s,” added Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons to TMZ. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both ‘Martin’ and the show’s Detroit roots.”

Check out a few pictures of the Detroit Piston-Martin inspired apparel below.