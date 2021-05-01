Big Sean and his mom to release wellness videos on mental health

Big Sean has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness for years and has now launched a wellness video series with his mother Myra Anderson to tackle the issue even further. The series is presented by The Sean Anderson Foundation (Big Sean’s real name) which will release a new episode every Saturday in May for Mental Health Awareness Month. Topics will include sleep, meditation, diet, exercise, and a specialty strategy called “the emotional freedom technique.”

“Sean and I wanted to share some of the no- or low-cost techniques that we have used over the years to help us attain and maintain emotional balance. In the future, we may do a deeper dive into some of these techniques and other tools that we use,” Anderson revealed to Page Six.

Admission to the online health classes is free and the videos will be posted at www.seanandersonfoundation.org, as well as the organization’s IGTV channel. Each episode will include a 10- to 15-minute conversation between the mother and son team.

“I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others,” the “Bounce Back” MC stated to Page Six.

The Detroit rapper has been very open about his own mental health and has been open about past circumstances that led to him contemplating suicide himself. Stress from the music industry to succeed as well as mounting pressures from family members weighed down on the G.O.O.D. Music lyricist who told Dr. Michael Eric Dyson back in March that he even came close to pulling the trigger several times.

“I was sure contemplating suicide a lot of times, you know, having guns in my hands and just really feeling it for real … even planning it out to the point where like, ‘Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money,” he told Dyson.

