Big Sean honors his grandmother at ‘Six Triple Eight’ premiere

Big Sean attended Tyler Perry’s “The Six Triple Eight” premiere Dec. 3, paying tribute to his grandmother who served in the historic all-Black female Army unit during World War II. Accompanied by his mother, Sean celebrated the film chronicling the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion, which processed over 17 million pieces of mail for soldiers. The unit was led by Charity Adams, the highest-ranking African American woman in the Army during WWII.

“I’m proud of them, not just my grandmother. I was so happy to be raised by such strong Black women that are embedded in my DNA,” Sean told The Hollywood Reporter. He carried his grandmother’s photo on the red carpet, highlighting her role among the 855 African American women who served in the unit. Sean praised Perry for spotlighting this overlooked chapter of history. “They were fighting their own war being strong Black women during segregation and fighting for their country,” he noted, emphasizing the dual challenges these women faced.

The premiere celebrates growing recognition of Black women’s military contributions. Industry observers note the film’s timing amid increased interest in untold Black history stories. Media coverage highlights the personal connections drawing celebrities like Sean to support the film. Cultural critics praise Perry’s focus on this previously underrepresented historical narrative.

The event demonstrates Hollywood’s expanding interest in Black military history. Historians emphasize the significance of bringing these stories to mainstream audiences. Veterans groups note the film’s importance in documenting African American women’s military service. The premiere garnered significant attention from both entertainment and historical preservation communities.

Film industry analysts predict strong audience interest given recent successful historical dramas. Early reviews praise the film’s attention to historical detail and emotional depth. Perry’s direction receives particular notice for balancing personal stories with broader historical context.

The premiere event included several veterans and descendants of 6888th members, creating powerful moments of intergenerational connection. Military historians highlight the film’s potential impact on public understanding of Black women’s wartime service. Educational organizations express interest in using the film to teach about this overlooked aspect of WWII history.

The red carpet event drew significant media coverage, with many outlets focusing on personal connections like Sean’s to the story. Social justice advocates praise the film’s role in expanding representation of Black women’s historical contributions. The premiere marks a significant moment in Hollywood’s ongoing efforts to tell more diverse American stories.