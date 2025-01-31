7 new music you absolutely need to hear this week

Will Smith just proved he’s still got it with his latest track “Beautiful Scars” and honestly we’re still processing how amazing this collab turned out. The Fresh Prince teamed up with Big Sean and emerging artist OBanga to create what might be the most introspective music of 2025 so far. Smith delivers raw verses about personal growth that will hit you right in the feels while Big Sean’s signature wordplay takes the song to another level.

The Weeknd just dropped the album of your dreams

Remember when we thought The Weeknd couldn’t possibly top his last release? Well, he just did. His new album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” isn’t just another record, it’s a whole experience that’s about to change how you think about modern music. The project features Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future, creating a sonic landscape that feels both familiar and completely revolutionary.

This track from Latto and Playboi Carti will make your playlist instantly better

If you’re looking for your next workout anthem or party starter, Latto and Playboi Carti’s “Blick Sum” is about to become your new obsession. The track combines Latto’s confident bars with Carti’s infectious energy, creating a combination that’s impossible to resist. The production hits hard enough to make your neighbors question their life choices.

Your new favorite R&B collaboration just arrived

When Hit-Boy and Ty Dolla $ign get together, magic happens. Their new track “Slow Your Roll” proves this rule once again, delivering smooth vibes that perfectly blend old school R&B with contemporary production. Meanwhile, Jacquees and DeJ Loaf reunited for “Favorite One” and the chemistry between these two artists remains unmatched.

The queens of soul and dancehall are here to slay

Ledisi’s “Love You Too” showcases why she remains one of the most respected voices in modern soul music. Her powerful vocals paired with contemporary production create a timeless piece that belongs in every mood-lifting playlist.

Shenseea continues her global takeover with “Puni Police” featuring Di Genius. The track combines classic dancehall elements with modern production, creating an infectious rhythm that will have you moving whether you want to or not.

Durand Bernarr brings the funk back with “Impact” a groovy masterpiece that proves soul music is very much alive and thriving in 2025. The production feels both nostalgic and fresh, while Bernarr’s vocals take you on an emotional journey.

Kah-Lo’s “Hot & Mysterious” rounds out this week’s essential releases with a dance-floor ready anthem that combines African rhythms with electronic elements, creating something entirely unique in today’s music landscape.

Why this week’s releases matter

These new tracks represent more than just fresh additions to your playlist. They showcase the evolving landscape of modern music where genres blend seamlessly and artists aren’t afraid to push boundaries. Will Smith’s return to music proves that authentic storytelling never goes out of style while The Weeknd’s latest project demonstrates how modern artists can reinvent themselves while staying true to their core sound.

The diversity in this week’s releases also highlights the global nature of contemporary music. From dancehall to R&B, hip-hop to funk, these artists are creating a rich tapestry of sounds that reflects our interconnected world. Whether you’re looking for something to dance to, vibe with, or reflect on, this week’s releases offer something for every mood and moment.

As we move deeper into 2025, these releases set a high bar for what’s to come in the music industry. They remind us that even in an era of algorithmic playlists and viral snippets, artists are still creating meaningful, full-bodied works that deserve our complete attention. So take some time this weekend to properly dive into these tracks. Your ears will thank you later.