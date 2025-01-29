Latto allegedly has influencer jumped outside Magic City

She don’t play about her man. Whoever this mystery man may be.

For Latto, 2024 was a significant year. In August, the Atlanta femcee released “Sugar Honey Iced Tea,” her third studio album. After receiving positive feedback on the project, she embarked on a tour with Karrahbooo and Mariah The Scientist a few months later. Unfortunately, it appears that the “Georgia Peach” performer is having a difficult start to the year after an influencer made serious accusations on social media.

It all started when Latto commented on a TikTok video where a woman addressed the rapper’s dispute with a lash tech. “I’ve never met a millionaire that willingly dates another man,” the woman claimed, referencing Latto’s rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Also never met a millionaire that brands a married man name on her.” Latto quickly fired back, making it clear that she didn’t appreciate the shade. Apparently, the conflict escalated when they all ended up at Magic City, where the influencer claims she was jumped by several of Latto’s friends.

An influencer who goes by Gorgeous Doll then shared her own video, alleging she was the one who got jumped outside the club. “You admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage,” she alleged. “You just said that the last person who spoke on your man—and who did we say your man was—got jumped outside of a club in Atlanta.”

In a follow-up video, Gorgeous Doll revealed how the beef allegedly started. According to her, it began after she accused Latto of taking her money from dancers at Magic City in 2023. “You literally just told the whole world that you’re in a relationship with a married man,” she also alleged. “Because the only person that I ever brought up was Savage.”

As you can see, Latto don’t play about her mystery man, who many believe is actually 21 Savage.