Latto blasted for allegedly taking back the money from strippers at Magic City

Latto was getting torched by a dancer at the famous strip club Magic City after the rapper made it rain by the thousands, only to reportedly pick up every single dollar she dropped on the floor.

The iconic gentlemen’s club, located in downtown Atlanta, has been the subject of rap songs dating back to the early 1990s. However, the club owner took the rare opportunity to rebrand the establishment “Latto City” for a night to help Latto promote the release of her new single and video “Issa Party.” Even Waka Flocka, a rap OG whose song Latto used for her new cut, made an appearance.

The offended Magic City dancer took to the social media airwaves to declare that she lost respect for Latto for reportedly taking back every dollar she threw up in the air after her wallet was allegedly stolen at the club.

Magic city worker speaks out after latto takes all the money back that she threw at the dancers pic.twitter.com/ho8Gn9S1uF — Ig:@browardjunkieeees (@browardjunkies) October 1, 2023

Latto seemingly responded to the slight by posting an Instagram story of her inviting a coterie of strippers to her studio and gifting them with stacks of dollar bills.

Latto turning up at Latto City pic.twitter.com/eEcc3eJhmL — Green610 (@green610_) October 1, 2023

The stripper, who uploaded the video to TikTok in an effort to shame Latto, said in the video that she was outraged that Latto blamed the dancers instead of the male patrons who were there.

“You have a section full of n—-s and you want to punish the dancers?”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the stripper was reportedly fired from Magic City after the video went viral.

Latto has yet to respond to the dancer’s accusations directly.

Check out the video of the song “Issa Party” below: