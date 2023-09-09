proclivity

Latto brags on verse she wrote for ‘Peaches & Eggplants;’ fans react

Sexyy Red also jumped on Young Nudy’s hit record
Latto (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / DFree)

On Sept. 8, Young Nudy dropped a remix of his hit single “Peaches & Eggplants” featuring popular female rappers, Latto and Sexyy Red.  Long before the song dropped fans were anticipating the release, nut the collaboration was a surprise.

Unfortunately, many fans did not enjoy the remix, but that did not take away from their love for the artists. Latto later explained her verse to fans.


“No cap, if anybody helped me write, it was []. Zook! We were looking for you Zook. We were looking for you Zook. Some of y’all needed a breakdown. It was only me and Zook in there. @yofancy__, that’s Zook. Let me break it down for the people that’s not fast. I said give me that neck like Benzino. That means .. if I say give me that, that means it’s took right? That means it’s gone right? I seen some people talking about, ‘But he don’t got no neck, that don’t make sense.’ Keep up, keep up,” Latto said.

Lately, Latto has not been shy about jumping on remixes. Some of her recent collaborations were, GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” [Remix], Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” (Remix), FreakyT’s “FreakyT”(Remix), and her remix to “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.


Check out below what fans had to say about the “Peaches & Eggplants” remix featuring Latto and Sexyy Red.

