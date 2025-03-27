T.I. trashed by fans for gross joke about Tiny Harris

Rap icon T.I. is being thrashed on social media for making a very lewd comment about his wife, Tiny Harris, while livestreaming a conversation with his son, King Harris.

During the stream, King got a call from his famous father. Before hanging up, T.I. said a few vulgar things about his wife that had his son nearly speechless and mortified.

Tip grosses out his son, King Harris

Tip told King Harris as he said goodbye: “I done talked long enough to you, man. I got your momma right here, man, and I’m finna go ‘head and see if I can get my fingers [wet],” he joked to his son, according to Why TV.

King Harris recoiled in horror and admonished his dad. “Hey! Stop playing, bruh,” he yelled while slamming his fist on the desk. “Why you always playing? Why always playing?!?”

Disgusted yet flashing a wide smile on his face, King Harris storms away from the computer, muttering, “Bro — that’s gon’ go viral!” he said this while his father cackled in the background.

Many social media members were repulsed by the Tip quip

“Man i ain’t wanna hear that either 😂😂😂😂😂😂” comedian Lil Duvall said.

“Once you have kids, parents think you they lil friend .. that’s nasty 😭,” said one user on The Shade Room’s comments section.

Another person said, “No matter the age, knowing your parents actually do it is disgusting 😂”, while a third added: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 the love between your parents is beautiful… we just don’t wanna hear about it lol”

A fourth promises that “ain’t nobody in the world who needed this information 😭😂”

Many more fans, however, cheer the parents’ love for one another after decades of love

An IG user said, “And he ended with ‘love you bro’… he might not be as bad as we’ve painted him to be. Just young and learning in the public eye.”

A second supporter said, “Typical parent shxt 😂😂😂😂 it’s a MUST that we embarrass our children from time to time to show how much we love them 😂😂😂”

Another person is pleased that the fire is still burning between Tip and Tiny. “I’m so happy their relationship is better; babies seem to have that effect on some families. 🥰”

The next person concurs, stating: “That fact that T.I. still is IN LOVE and crazy about TINY, regardless of what they’ve been [through] is magical….. FIND your soulmate, build your tribe!”