Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin added to ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot

Peacock has announced the recurring cast of “Bel-Air,” a dramatic interpretation of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” through the lens of Will Smith.

Karrueche Tran will play Ivy, a social media influencer who offers help to Hilary with her influencer business. Duane Martin will play Steven Lewis, Phillip Banks’ campaign manager as he runs for Los Angeles district attorney.

Previous series regulars announced included Jabari Banks, who will play Will, and Coco Jones, who will play Hilary. The official trailer for the series premiered on Jan. 10, 2022, and garnered more than a million views in its first 10 days on YouTube. Watch the full trailer below.