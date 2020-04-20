Tichina Arnold and Seth Carr highlight family bonds in ‘The Main Event’

Tichina Arnold and Seth Carr star as loving grandmother and grandson with an unshakeable bond in the new Netflix film “The Main Event.”

Carr stars as Leo, a super WWE fan whose grandmother, played by Arnold, is by his side to echo his cheers. Small in stature, Leo becomes an easy target for school bullies. When he’s finally cornered after school, he manages to get free and hides inside an old mansion. While there, he discovers an antique wrestling mask that gives whoever wears it superpowers.

Rolling out spoke with Arnold and Carr about the film’s strong family message and the importance of inner strength.

The relationship between grandma and Leo was so natural and loving. What was the key to creating that bond, Tichina?

Our director Jay Karas. We had a big dinner and the chance to get to know each other better. We hit it off and went straight to work.

Seth, I can’t even imagine what it was like standing next to those giant wrestlers. What were some of the best parts of this experience?

When I first started to train and do the flips, it was kind of hard because I wasn’t conditioning at all before I came to this, so I had to start training and working out. I had to remember what moves to do because I didn’t want to get clotheslined for real.

Click continue to read more.