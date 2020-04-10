LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri proves she’s the real star in family TikTok video

LeBron James needs to step aside because his daughter Zhuri is ready for the spotlight.

If you didn’t know who she was before, the youngest member of the James family will definitely catch your attention with the latest showcase of her dance moves.

Like many families across the country, the Jameses are spending quality time together, including making and sharing TikTok videos.

The latest video posted on the NBA star’s Instagram page features him and wife Savannah, their two sons Bronny and Bryce, and the cutest of the bunch, Zhuri, dancing to Drake’s latest song” “Toosie Slide.”

As everyone in the family did their part, little Zhuri decided to show us what she was made of, hitting a split prior to the beginning of the dance. And we are not mad at her.

In fact, we’re obsessed with the bubbly 5-year-old and so is Black Twitter. The video earned Zhuri tons of tweets and memes singing her praises.

One fan posted, “Zhuri James might run the world one day.”

Another wrote, “Zhuri James is my idol.”

It’s Zhuri & the Zhurettes at this point. pic.twitter.com/MruT77fvmD — mo ß. (@theintlfiles) April 9, 2020

Me every time Zhuri James does anything pic.twitter.com/jt60MW25Su — M A R I A N (@MAGSMARIAN) April 9, 2020

Zhuri James is the definition of #BlackGirlMagic and her brothers are always putting their #blackboyjoy on display. Bravo @SavannahRB and @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/ZZLZEO6YtQ — Ashley Richardson-George (@AshleyCentric) April 9, 2020

Zhuri James has so much personality. I can’t wait for her and Kaavia to start going on play dates. 😂😭 — Jodie Landon (@WinterTimeCold_) April 9, 2020

If you want to see more of Zhuri, you can check out her YouTube channel, “All Things Zhuri,” where she does everything from baking to DIY projects.