Swin Cash is the NBA’s highest-ranking woman in basketball operations

As the NBA’s highest-ranking woman in basketball operations, Swin Cash is the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. She’s a former WNBA player with three WNBA championships under her belt, two WNBA All-Star Game MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals and was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Best and Most Influential players. She played 15 years in the WNBA on several teams: the Detroit Shock, Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and New York Liberty. She retired at the conclusion of the 2016 WNBA season.

Off the court, Cash is the founder of Cash Building Blocks, an urban development company that renovates and offers affordable homes for low income families. She also founded Cash for Kids, a charity whose mission is to motivate, educate & elevate kids through physical fitness, nutrition, education, cultural trips, and sports camps.

Although Cash holds many titles, there are none greater to her than that of a wife to her husband, Steve Canal and mother to their son, Saint Cash-Canal.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

Authentic. Cultured. Fearless.

How can women change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to Black women?

I don’t believe in wasting lots of time trying to change someone’s opinion or negative views. The reality is, we live in a world where some people will place judgement based on their own insecurities.

In terms of self-care, what are three things women can do to preserve themselves for a healthy future?

Pray/meditate, schedule your self-care day or times on your work calendar and drink

water.

What are two responsibilities that you have when it comes to being true to who you are?

Always use my platform to help motivate, educate and elevate others. Make time for the things that make me happy, bring joy and keeps my peace.

What skills and insights do women of color add to corporate boards and/or to C-suites?

I believe in diversity of thought in board rooms that are making decisions. Diversity and inclusion shouldn’t be just words, but actions to help all workforces reach maximum success.

What two things can you share that you’ve learned from failure or from being uncomfortable?

I’ve learned not to fear failure but to embrace the journey. I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am if I hadn’t experienced failure. Whether that’s in business, family or relationships. We all have our own humble journey. Run your race at your pace.

What is the best way for a female executive/entrepreneur to bring fresh ideas and change to an organization?

Trust your instincts and life experiences. People get to a certain position in life and want to forget the hurt, pain and challenges that drove them. Don’t be afraid to tap into those life experiences.

The words “yes” and “no” are very powerful. How can women use both words to help themselves excel in life?

Say yes to the things that inspire, challenge and bring you joy. Say no to negativity, giving up or giving in. We only move forward!

Name three women #HERstory (history) makers you’d like to thank for their contributions to society.

My Mom, Robin Roberts and Oprah.