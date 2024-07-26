Akilah Cadet is dismantling White supremacy and fostering belonging

In this enlightening episode of Equity in Focus, host Kevin E. Hooks delves into the transformative world of organizational development with Akilah Cadet, Ph.D., the dynamic founder and CEO of Change Today. Cadet’s journey — marked by resilience and a relentless pursuit of belonging — offers profound insights into dismantling White supremacy and fostering inclusive environments.

Embracing authenticity and overcoming adversity

Cadet’s introduction is nothing short of powerful. Describing herself as a “dismantler of White supremacy” and a “problem solver,” she emphasizes the importance of accountability at every level — personal, organizational and societal. Cadet, a Black disabled woman, uses her lived experiences and storytelling prowess to motivate and inspire those navigating oppressive spaces.

“I am someone who holds people accountable … to be as close to their authentic self as possible,” she shared. Despite facing endless discrimination and harassment in traditional work spaces, Cadet has transformed these challenges into a platform for advocating belonging. Fired for being her authentic self, she reflects on the systemic inequities that demand conformity to White dominant culture ideals and channels this realization into her work.

The power of intersectionality

Intersectionality, a term coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw in 1989, is a cornerstone of Cadet’s approach. She eloquently explains how various aspects of her identity — being Black, disabled and a woman — intersect to shape her experiences and challenges. This multifaceted perspective is crucial in understanding the systemic barriers that marginalized groups face.

“Intersectionality is always something that’s important,” Cadet asserts. She highlights how intersecting identities exacerbate discrimination and marginalization, urging for a deeper comprehension of these dynamics in organizational and societal contexts.

Storytelling as a tool for change

Cadet’s book, White Supremacy is All Around: Notes from a Black, Disabled Woman in a White World,” explores her lived experiences and the pervasive nature of White supremacy. She uses storytelling to challenge the status quo, offering a narrative that resonates with many while pushing them to reflect and act.

“White supremacy is not just the overt actions of hate groups. It’s the subtle everyday actions and systems that perpetuate inequality and discrimination,” she writes. Through her storytelling, Cadet dismantles stereotypes and advocates for a collective effort to achieve equality. Her unique ability to connect with diverse audiences underscores the power of personal narratives in driving social change.

Leading with purpose and investing in community

Beyond her consultancy work, Cadet’s involvement with a U.S. soccer team exemplifies her commitment to purpose-led initiatives. She is a co-owner and lead investor of both men’s and women’s teams in Oakland under the United Soccer League. Her accidental yet successful effort in helping the team raise $3 million highlights her dedication to community investment and equity. The team’s unique position in professional sports — coupled with its dedication to social justice — reflects Cadet’s broader mission to create inclusive and supportive environments.

Cadet’s multifaceted career and relentless advocacy offer a blueprint for individuals and organizations striving to foster belonging and dismantle systemic inequities. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience, authenticity and purposeful action in creating a more equitable world.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of diversity, equity and inclusion, Cadet’s insights and experiences serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action. Her work reminds us that the fight for equality requires not only acknowledging our privileges and biases but also actively working toward dismantling the systems that uphold them.

