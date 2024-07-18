Jackie Young gives this financial tip to prep NIL stars

Jackie Young is the highest-paid player in the WNBA. She also might be the league’s biggest saver.

In a social segment presented by Ally Financial, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum called Young the Las Vegas Aces’ best saver.

“Someone who doesn’t spend money at all? Let’s talk about that, Jackie Young,” Wilson said. “The cheapest one on the team.”

A'ja and KP sure had A LOT to say about Jackie 😂 financi𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 presented by @Ally #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/UKzgviSICB — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 11, 2024

With the passing of the name, image, and likeness bill (NIL), collegiate student-athletes (and high school athletes in some states) can monetize their personal brand and endorsements. Flau’jae, an accomplished rapper and star guard at Louisiana State University, currently leads all collegiate women’s basketball players with an On3 NIL valuation of $1.2 million. Financial literacy is crucial with so much money being thrown at young athletes.

Rolling out asked Young what advice she would give rising sports stars receiving their first lump sum of money.

“Make sure you have a financial advisor,” Young said. “Make sure you have the right people in your corner to get you headed in the right direction. Invest in things and save early.

“You can have a little fun, you know. You can spend a little bit, but just invest while you’re young. You work hard for it, so you can treat yourself sometimes.”