LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul securing the bag for NBA clients despite shutdown

Rich Paul, left, with LeBron James, center, and friends. (Image source: Instagram – @richpaul)

Arguably the most hated and divisive man in the National Basketball Association is not LeBron James. It is superagent Rich Paul.

James and other Klutch Sports clients are scheduled to receive 90 percent of their NBA salaries on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, despite the suspension of the rest of the NBA. But the rest of the NBA players may have trouble getting paid past April, according to The New York Times.

The NYT’s Marc Stein reports that all NBA players will receive payments on April 1. But since all players are paid on a 12-month payment plan — meaning once a month for 12 months — most are in danger of not getting paid for the rest of the year because of the season suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conversely, James and the other eight clients of Paul’s Klutch Sports negotiated an “all-you-can-get deal that will see them paid 90 percent of their yearly salary by April 1.

Among the other nine players represented by Klutch Sports are superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, along with Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, the Times reports.

This comes as the NBA and the NBA Players Association are discussing withholding at least 25 percent of the players’ salaries in an escrow should the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season be canceled, ESPN reports.

Because Paul and his Klutch Sports agency got his clients the vast majority of their money for the entire season despite the suspension, he is being hailed a hero on social media:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





