Family and fans remember and honor Nipsey Hussle 1 year after his passing

Family members and fans of revered rapper Nipsey Hussle paused to pay homage to the legendary businessman and rapper on the first anniversary of his death.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died after being gunned down in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store he owned at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33.

The music and business mogul left behind his life partner, actress Lauren London, 35, and their son, Emani. He was also the father of Kross Asghedom from a previous relationship with Tanisha Foster, aka Chyna Hussle.

On Tuesday, Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, aka “Blacc Sam,” posted this a photo of Hussle and Emani at the 2019 Grammy Awards, just weeks before his death.

Even sports leader ESPN and other major publications took a moment to celebrate the multifaceted boss, father, partner, brother, son, rapper, philanthropist, entrepreneur, hustler, historian and intellectual.

One year ago today, the world lost Nipsey Hussle. The rapper left us with some sports gems. The Marathon Continues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/7IJhSyp7Px — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2020

#RestInPower to the young brother #NipseyHussle. Your life and legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Ywi9FpJCIb — NAACP (@NAACP) March 31, 2020

And, of course, fans paid tribute to the fallen star:

Long live Nipsey Hussle. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qTz5Gm8Pc7 — Baller Street (@BallerSt_) March 31, 2020

Today marks 25 years since the beautiful Selena Quintanilla-Perez tragically died at the age of 23 and also marks one year since Ermias Asghedom better known as the great Nipsey Hussle also died tragically at the age of 33. Both were shot & killed out of jealousy, evil, & hate. pic.twitter.com/bMEfLYPv3R — JayJ. 🦋 (@Jayy_wealth) March 31, 2020

One Year Later I’m Still Running In This Marathon. Rest In Paradise Nipsey Hussle. 🏁💙 pic.twitter.com/YWOrdtbXk0 — King Kalumet (@KingKalumet) March 31, 2020

Nipsey's death may have been more tragic than Tupac and Biggie's combined. While Tupac had plans on a revolution, Nipsey planned to teach his community how to keep their money in the community. We lost a good one. Damn Nip pic.twitter.com/pfOzV5ERBz — mikeluke28 (@mikeluke28) March 31, 2020

Starting a thread of some of my fav Nip verses, one of the best to ever do it💯

RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/ihycfMMpgT — Abdoulay🏁 (@__abdoulay) March 31, 2020