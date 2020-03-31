Family and fans remember and honor Nipsey Hussle 1 year after his passing

Nipsey Hussle (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Family members and fans of revered rapper Nipsey Hussle paused to pay homage to the legendary businessman and rapper on the first anniversary of his death.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died after being gunned down in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store he owned at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33.

The music and business mogul left behind his life partner, actress Lauren London, 35, and their son, Emani. He was also the father of Kross Asghedom from a previous relationship with Tanisha Foster, aka Chyna Hussle.

On Tuesday, Hussle’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, aka “Blacc Sam,” posted this a photo of Hussle and Emani at the 2019 Grammy Awards, just weeks before his death.

Even sports leader ESPN and other major publications took a moment to celebrate the multifaceted boss, father, partner, brother, son, rapper, philanthropist, entrepreneur, hustler, historian and intellectual.

 

 

Still grieving Nipsey Hussle a year later

And, of course, fans paid tribute to the fallen star:

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





