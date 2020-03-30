Gang member says Nipsey Hussle thought he was ‘untouchable’ (video)

As the one-year anniversary of the tragic passing of rap legend Nipsey Hussle approaches, a colleague and a gang member said Hussle thought that he was “untouchable” and should have had security with him at all times.

Hussle, 33, was gunned down in front of The Marathon Clothing store he owned at the corner Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. The rapper and entrepreneur, who was born Ermias Asghedom, left behind his life partner, actress Lauren London, and a daughter and son.

Reputed gang member Eric Holder was quickly arrested and indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In the BBC Three documentary, The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle, British filmmaker and BBC journalist Ben Zand spoke to a man who runs a store that sells books and herbs near the area where Hussle died and questioned why the rapper was alone on that fateful day.

“Nipsey was stupid, he was stupid. He didn’t have security. His gang didn’t protect him, and they wasn’t going to protect him when he got that money,” the man known as Sedrick said, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s too risky, there’s too many dudes that aren’t gonna like you. Nipsey for one, he should have never been at that store without security. He thought he was untouchable.”

The documentary also reportedly touches upon how Hussle, who was supremely gifted and multifaceted, nevertheless made the fatal error of questioning Holder and calling him a snitch within earshot of others.

“That’s the worst thing you can say. You gotta go kill that n—-, man,” Sedrick added.

A gang member said, according to the Daily Mail, “It’s the equivalent of being called a child molester. That’s the level that’s on.”

The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle can now be seen on BBC iPlayer. Check out a snippet of the documentary below:

Last March, LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered. @BenjaminZand speaks to the rapper's childhood friend Kenyatta Griggs about how such a respected community figure could suffer a fate like that. The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle | @bbcthree | https://t.co/ld2fiSc86C pic.twitter.com/DRWV2CcMvG — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 26, 2020