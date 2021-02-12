Cristina Rae describes life after ‘America’s Got Talent’

Cristina Rae stunned the audience of “America’s Got Talent” with her performance of “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones, which ended with judge Heidi Klum hitting her “Golden Buzzer” and securing a spot for the talented singer in the quarterfinals. Throughout season 15, judge Howie Mandel insisted Rae was “the one to beat.” While she ultimately finished the competition in third place, Rae captured America’s heart with her powerful voice and personal story. She spoke with rolling out about how her life has changed since the show and what is next for her. To watch the full segment of the AM Wake-Up Call, click play above.