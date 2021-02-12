Investment pro Bernel Hall executes $5 Billion in real estate in Newark

Bernel Hall is the President & Chief Executive Officer at Invest Newark since Feb. 2019. Over the past 20 years, he has executed over $5 billion in real estate investment, lending, and disposition transactions for multifamily, retail, office, and hotel properties in 36 states throughout the U.S.

A former investment banker at Goldman Sachs, public housing executive at New York City Housing Authority (“NYCHA”) and real estate finance professor at New York University’s Schack Real Estate Institute, Bernel is an expert in large, multi-faceted public-private real estate transactions. Mr. Hall is a licensed Uniform Investment Advisor (Series 65) and possesses a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

We recently sat down with Bernel and asked him a few questions.

Please describe your leadership style.

Purpose-driven, inclusive and results-oriented.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

Professional communication (verbal and written)

Board of Director “relationship” management

Networking / Strategic Partnership Builder

Finish this sentence: The best way to recruit great talent is …”

Use every opportunity to recruit high character, highly skilled individuals to an opportunity (not a job) to demonstrate their ability in a way that is consistent with the company’s mission and their individual need for self-actualization.

What are you reading now? Name your two favorite books (with the authors’ names).

The Board Savvy CEO – Doug Eadie

The Four Agreement – The Way of the Superior Man – David Deida

What two favorite quotes motivate you?

“As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he” – Proverbs 23:7

“My Name is My Name” – Marlo Stanfield from “The Wire”