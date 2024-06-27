Dominique Wilkins partners with Roots to bridge wealth gap in Atlanta

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, known as the “Human Highlight Film” for his explosive play, has recently partnered with the real estate fund Roots. This collaboration aims to create wealth for both investors and renters in Atlanta, a city he loves passionately.

Empowering Atlanta’s renters

Roots has introduced a unique opportunity where Atlanta renters can invest in the fund simply by paying their rent on time and maintaining their properties. This initiative allows individuals who typically do not engage in investments to start building their wealth. “Roots is providing the opportunity for anyone to invest in real estate,” Wilkins stated, emphasizing the widening wealth gap and the need for change.

Live In It, Like You Own It program

The program, Live In It, Like You Own It, offers renters the chance to earn rental rebates and grow their wealth significantly. By taking good care of their rented properties and being punctual with rent payments, participants can increase their wealth by an average of $3,600 in two years and up to $10,000 in five years.

A mission driven by community

“Dominique is exactly the person we wanted to join us on this mission. He’s an Atlanta legend and cares deeply about this city and its people,” said Daniel Dorfman, co-founder and CEO of Roots. Wilkins will actively promote this opportunity through videos and public appearances, aiming to reach a broader audience and make a substantial impact both on and off the court.