Ja Rule completes Harvard’s Business School Program on Entrepreneurship

Ja Rule has been using his time away from the spotlight very wisely and just announced that he’s completed Harvard’s Business School Program on Entrepreneurship. Ja Rule took courses online and revealed the news on Twitter, writing, “I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut…”

Presented to Jeffrey Atkins, the accomplishment reads, “This certificate program introduces a framework — People, Opportunity, Context, Deal — to evaluate opportunities, manage start-ups, and finance ventures.”

The “Holla Holla” rapper has been highly invested in the tech industry as of late and launched his own company, I.C.E. Corporation, which stands for Innovate, Create, and Entertain. The company recently released the new app, ICONN, which allows its creators and users to videocast, book and connect with artists, ranging from small gatherings to concert events.

The app puts the power back into the hands of the artists and lets them control the monetizing of their brand and content.

The Murder Inc. rapper also had to put out a fire this week while promoting the new app because some people have no sense of humor. Ja Rule had previously joked with TMZ that former President 45 could join the platform since getting booted from Twitter, laughingly stating, “Any funny s—t out you Donnie and you gotta go.”

In this fickle social media culture, he had to address the issue before it took a life of its own.

Ja commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, writing, “WTF IS WRONG WITH YALL??? I CAN’T STOP ANYONE FROM BEING ON MY APP.” “THAT’S DISCRIMINATION… JESUS DO I REALLY HAVE TO EXPLAIN THIS. I HATE Trump but I can’t stop ppl from being on my platform cause I don’t like them… That’s DISCRIMINATION. I would get sued… much love tho. AND FOR THE [record] I DON’T WANT TRUMP ON ICONN NOR DOES HE NEED TO USE IT. ICONN IS FOR CONTENT CREATORS TO MAKE MONEY GET TIPS, CHARGE FOR LIVES, GET BOOKED FOR PRIVATE LIVES ETC.”

Check out Ja’s latest venture at www.iconn.me and see how he’s using the skills he picked up at the Ivy League school to the test.